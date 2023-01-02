Asahi India Glass launches its new campaign for AIS Windows

The company has collaborated with Enormous Brands to create brand films for its complete doors and windows solutions.
Asahi India Glass, has on-boarded Enormous Brands to create brand films for its complete doors and windows solutions brand, AIS Windows. AIS met up with multiple agencies before finalizing Enormous. With this campaign, AIS Windows is aiming to make a large impact in the doors and windows segment.
The system Windows and Doors market in India is evolving and transforming. Changing lifestyles, urbanization, and the construction of smart cities have given a push to building technologies and materials. Customers pay attention to the type of windows being installed in their homes and have a clear preference when it comes to their needs with regard to solutions in glass and windows. AIS Windows offers a choice of both aluminium and uPVC framing material with varied glass solutions to customers.
AIS has consistently expanded its footprint to span the entire spectrum of the automotive and architectural glass value chains in domestic and international markets. We believe in enriching lifestyle with enhanced aesthetics as also delivering high performance solutions and excellent service. AIS Windows provide complete door and window solutions right from manufacturing, and fabrication to installation. We have created three films to showcase our varied range of offerings under uPVC & Aluminium Doors & Windows solutions.
Vikram Khanna, CMO and COO – AIS Consumer Glass, Asahi India Glass Ltd. says, ‘What was once a low involvement category in the interior of a home is now taking centre stage. We need communication that is engaging to create an impact in the market. AIS is extremely thrilled to have Enormous on board as our creative partner. We believe that Enormous is an idea-first agency with the right strategy and digital communication balance and that this partnership will help increase our ability to communicate with our target consumers in a more relevant manner.
Speaking on the occasion, Ashish Khazanchi, managing partner, Enormous says, "Asahi India Glass (AIS) is a well-known brand in the Indian glass solutions market, and we are extremely honoured to be associated with them. We believe that there is substantial potential in the category and our goal is to make AIS Windows the first choice for system window and door solutions in India. The 3 films are unlike any other in the category, and we have tried to add an element of fun to them while also communicating the offerings of the brand”
The first of 3 ads was released a few days ago and it is sure to keep your curiosity at its peak. The narrative comes out with the mixing of two perspectives before opening up in the most linear way.