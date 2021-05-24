ASCI asks Dabur to ‘modify or withdraw’ Chyawanprash ad claiming Covid protection

Meanwhile, Dabur has launched a ‘KoviRakshak kit’ that includes Chyawanprash, Giloy, Tulsi and Juri-Tap products.
The Advertising Standards Council of India (ASCI) has asked Ayurveda major Dabur to ‘modify or withdraw’ a Chyawanprash ad claiming Covid protection. The print ad published in March (2021) claimed that taking two spoons of the product daily provided protection against COVID-19.
The ad featuring actor Akshay Kumar stated that the claim is backed by a clinical studyies. The ad was criticised on social media and several users had urged the ASCI to look into the matter.
ASCI launched an investigation following a formal complaint and observed that, "Dabur Chyawanprash has immunity building properties, however it was not established whether the product could protect one against Coronavirus.”
In its report, which was seen by afaqs!, ASCI stated that the claim made in the advertisement “could be construed literally by an ordinary consumer, that consuming the product would protect one from COVID-19.”
Following the investigation of reports and data provided by Dabur, the Consumer Complaints Council (CCC) of ASCI maintained that the “claim is misleading by ambiguity and exaggeration and is likely to lead to widespread disappointment in the minds of consumers.”
ASCI has advised Dabur ‘to suitably modify or withdraw’ the advertisement by June 4, 2021.
However, Dabur has launched yet another product, a kit, to fight Covid. The ‘KoviRakshak kit’ includes Chyawanprash along with Giloy, Tulsi and Juri-Tap tablets. The kit has been launched with an ‘immunity boosting’ promise.
Dabur assures that the KoviRakshak Kit has been developed and launched based on Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) guidelines and after thorough study on infected patients.