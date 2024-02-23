ASCI consults with Department of Consumer Affairs on surrogate ads

The consultation concludes that there should be a clear distinction between the brand extension and the restricted product or service being advertised:

-the story or visual of the advertisement must depict only the product being advertised and not the prohibited product in any form.

-the ad must not make any direct or indirect reference to prohibited products.

-the ad must not contain any nuances or phrases promoting prohibited products.

-the ad must not use colour, layout, or presentations associated with the prohibited products.

-the ad must not use situations typical for promotion of prohibited products when advertising the other products.