ASCI expands ad monitoring to 3,000 digital platforms for misleading claims

With this, ASCI will now be monitoring a media horizon that is estimated to have more than 80% of India’s advertising spend on it.

With digital advertising now accounting for 30% of the total media spends, and growing fast, this was the need of the hour. The variety of platforms covered spans search engines to video sites, news portals and websites for interests like astrology and automobiles. It is a natural extension of the responsibilities ASCI takes on to ensure the highest ethical standards in advertising and to increase consumer trust in it.