ASCI finds 14 ‘real-money gaming’ ads in potential violation of its code during the first week of the IPL

The adland watchdog screened 35 ads from 26 March to 3 April 2022.
The Advertising Standards Council of India (ASCI) has identified 14 of the 35 online real-money gaming ads it screened during the first week of the Indian Premier League (March 26 to April 3, 2022) to be in potential violation of its code.
ASCI noted three instances that made it flag these ads:
1. Dubious claims like ‘India’s biggest 1st prize’ being made
2. Disclaimer that informs consumers of risks flashed quickly than at a normal speaking space
3. Celebrities acting while the disclaimer was being spoken, distracting consumers from important information about risks
Manisha Kapoor, Chief Executive Officer and Secretary-General, ASCI, said: “ASCI is concerned to note that, despite clear guidelines, some online real-money gaming firms are attempting a shortcut. For an industry that is under significant regulatory scrutiny, such acts by some companies paint the entire industry as irresponsible”
“IPL, being a massive platform, requires responsible behaviour from all parties – including gaming firms, broadcasters, celebrities and ad creators. We hope that all parties play their roles to ensure that consumers are not exposed to misleading advertising.”
On December 15, 2020, ASCI’s guidelines on real-money gaming came into effect. The guidelines require advertisements to not be aimed at minors, not present gaming as a source of livelihood or link it to success. In addition, the guidelines require all advertisements to carry a prominent disclaimer regarding the risk of financial loss and the addictive nature of such games.
These guidelines were backed by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, which issued an advisory asking that advertisements adhere to the guidelines.