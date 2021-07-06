ASCI, FSSAI partner against misleading F&B ads

With this association, ASCI further strengthens its 360-degree approach of protecting consumers as well as guiding brands, agencies, and influencers towards greater responsibility. As per a report published by media agency Zenith, India will be the fastest-growing market for FMCG brands’ F&B advertising over the next three years with spending rising 14% a year. With the rise in digital consumption, it is expected that FMCG brands’ digital ad spends will increase from $12.3 billion in 2020 to $14.9 billion in 2023. This further necessitates the monitoring of F&B advertisements.