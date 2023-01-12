ASCI instructs Britannia to withdraw Milk Bikis ad featuring Amitabh Bachchan

Kapoor further reminded the advertisers to remain compliant with the ASCI code, and also urged endorsers to do due diligence before they collaborate with brands in campaigns. She said, “ASCI would like to remind advertisers to remain compliant with the ASCI code. ASCI also urges endorsers to do due diligence before endorsing claims that could compromise the interest of consumers. ASCI offers a due diligence service for endorsers, as they may not be technically qualified to understand the nuances of the claims they are making. Endorsers may use this or any other means of due diligence, else they are liable for penalties under the Consumer Protection Act 2019 for any misleading claims they endorse.”