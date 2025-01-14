ASCI issues advisory for LinkedIn influencers on brand disclosure

The Advertising Standards Council of India (ASCI) has issued an important advisory for LinkedIn influencers, urging compliance with guidelines requiring disclosure of material connections with brands, services, or advertisers they promote. This move aims to reinforce adherence to self-regulatory and legal standards, and to uphold the integrity of influencer marketing.

Advertisment

In the past week alone, 60 such cases were brought to ASCI’s attention by alert professionals on LinkedIn. Of these, 56 cases are being processed for violations, primarily due to non-disclosure of material connections. These non-disclosures are in potential breach of the ASCI Code, the Guidelines for Influencers in Digital Media, and the Central Consumer Protection Authority’s (CCPA) Guidelines.

A recent viral LinkedIn post highlighted a YesMadam billboard, showcasing beauticians empowered by the brand and earning significant incomes. However, some posts about the ad failed to disclose it as an advertisement. Another user added the '#Ad' hashtag to their post after being called out by Manisha Kapoor, CEO and secretary general of ASCI. Influencers often use hashtags like #collab or #Ad to disclose paid partnerships with brands.

Unlike other popular social media platforms, LinkedIn does not provide platform disclosure tools. In such a case, the influencers themselves have to display the permitted disclosure terms like “Ad” or “Partnership” amongst others. In recent times, the platform has seen several cases of professionals talking positively about certain products or services and even advertising campaigns without revealing that they are part of a campaign. These practices mislead audiences, who may believe that the views represented by such professionals are unbiased and not influenced by any collaboration. Several alert professionals now tag The Advertising Standards Council of India on such suspected posts, which then examines such cases.

Key Takeaways for Influencers:

Material Connection: Influencers must disclose any relationship with an advertiser that could affect the content’s credibility. Disclosure Requirements: Disclosure must be clear, upfront, and not hidden within hashtags or links. Compliance: Influencers must familiarise themselves with ASCI Guidelines and CCPA requirements.

"LinkedIn influencers are seasoned professionals and trusted voices in their respective fields; this makes it all the more important for them to lead by example when it comes to responsible influencing. Being transparent about material connections is mandated both by the ASCI Code and the CCPA guidelines. The advisory is a direct reminder that such non-disclosures could lead to a loss of credibility for violators, as well as possible action by the regulators. We thank the LinkedIn community of professionals who are aiding ASCI by sharing such links and helping keep the advertising ecosystem honest.” said Manisha Kapoor, secretary general and CEO, ASCI.

To help influencers comply with these regulations, ASCI offers The Responsible Influencing Playbook, an e-learning certification course that includes modules on regulatory requirements, understanding disclosures, and how influencers can safeguard themselves. The course is aligned to enhance skills in responsible influencing and contribute to a community rooted in trust and transparency.