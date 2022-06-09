ASCI chiefs on gender stereotyping and portrayal of women in ads

“Today, when I tune in to television sets, there are ads that say that men will be men. Today I have to work with ASCI and other ministries to get a deodorant spray ad off television. That is why I say that the time for incremental change is over. As we have lost so much in this wait, the first thing ASCI needs to do is to contact those 800 members and ask them what they think about gender,” suggested the minister.