ASCI joins ICAS Global Think Tank for responsible advertising

The Advertising Standards Council of India (ASCI) is a founding member of the newly launched Think Tank of The International Council for Advertising Self-Regulation (ICAS). The initiative focuses on promoting self-regulation, research, and responsible advertising globally.
The launch event held in New York marked the beginning of the Global Think Tank, which will initially focus on key issues such as sustainability and the responsible use of AI. As it expands, the Think Tank plans to tackle additional topics.
As digital technologies, including AI, continue to reshape the advertising landscape, and environmental and societal challenges increasingly influence media, marketing, and communities, there is a growing need for advertising that works better - not just for individuals, but also for the industry, communities, and society at large.
Guy Parker, ICAS president, stated, "Were truly excited to launch the ICAS Global Think Tank. Were confident it will provide the platform we need to address some of the most pressing issues facing the advertising sector today, generating insights that will help inform evidence-based policymaking, elevate ad standards and ultimately benefit people and communities worldwide. We are delighted that many associations and companies have already committed to supporting this initiative, and we look forward to welcoming even more members and stakeholders to the Think Tank in the months and years ahead."
Manisha Kapoor, CEO and seceretary general, ASCI and ICAS vice president stated, "ASCI via its ASCI Academy is very honoured to be a founding member of the ICAS Global Think Tank. As issues around advertising regulation get more complex, it is important that we all put together our minds and resources to support this initiative. We look forward to meaningful discussions and outcomes that will help build consumer trust and confidence in brands and advertising."
ASCI will work with other partners to discuss and debate new ideas and best practices that will prove beneficial to the industry and strengthen consumer protection.