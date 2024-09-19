ASCI joins ICAS Global Think Tank for responsible advertising

Guy Parker, ICAS president, stated, "Were truly excited to launch the ICAS Global Think Tank. Were confident it will provide the platform we need to address some of the most pressing issues facing the advertising sector today, generating insights that will help inform evidence-based policymaking, elevate ad standards and ultimately benefit people and communities worldwide. We are delighted that many associations and companies have already committed to supporting this initiative, and we look forward to welcoming even more members and stakeholders to the Think Tank in the months and years ahead."