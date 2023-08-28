ASCI launches Academy to create more responsible, progressive advertising

Multi-sectoral partnership including government, consumer bodies, academic institutions, industry associations, and corporations.
The Advertising Standards Council of India (ASCI) has created the ASCI Academy in order to help the advertising industry create more responsible and progressive advertising campaigns. This is different from ASCI's usual role of addressing ad-related concerns after they have been published. The ASCI Academy focuses on helping advertisers self-regulate from the beginning stages of advertisement creation.
The ASCI Academy wants to help people who work in advertising, including people who influence others and students, to know the rules that advertising has to follow. The academy hopes that by doing this, people will start their advertising projects following ethical practices.
The primary objective of the ASCI Academy is to nurture a group of advertising professionals committed to maintaining responsibility in advertising, ultimately fostering consumer trust in brands.
ASCI's academy consolidates its extensive thought leadership and educational programs into one comprehensive platform. It offers a range programs catering to diverse needs, including online, in-person, and hybrid formats. From e-learning modules to specialized webinars, and from in-depth masterclasses on regulatory intricacies to faculty development programs for enhancing teaching skills, the academy covers a broad spectrum. Additionally, influencer certification programs ensure responsible endorsement practices, while consumer education initiatives encourage informed choices.
The ASCI Academy has received support from over 50 founding partners and supporters, including companies like Cipla Health, Coca-Cola India Private, Colgate-Palmolive (India) , Diageo India, Hindustan Unilever, Mondelez India Foods Private, Nestlé India , PepsiCo India Holdings, Procter & Gamble Home Products, prominent educational institutions, civil society organizations, industry bodies, and research organizations.
The secretary of the department of consumer affairs, Shri Rohit Kumar Singh, praised ASCI's initiative, saying that preventive measures are especially important in the digital age. The Joint Secretary of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, Shri Vikram Sahay, also voiced his support, pointing out how self-regulatory mechanisms are important in the media and entertainment industry.
The launch of the ASCI Academy is a significant step in promoting responsible advertising practices in India. The academy aims to train 100,000 professionals over the next three years, combining self-learning with on-campus workshops and research programs. The ASCI Academy's vision reflects a new era of self-regulation in India, supported by a diverse group of partners who share the commitment to responsible advertising practices.