ASCI launches consumer awareness campaign on greenwashing and dark patterns

The Advertising Standards Council of India (ASCI) has rolled out its first influencer-led consumer awareness campaign focused on greenwashing and dark patterns, as part of the ASCI Academy’s consumer education efforts. The initiative aims to help consumers better understand and navigate misleading practices in advertising and digital interfaces.

Through the campaign, influencers will explain how sustainability claims can be evaluated, including how to read eco-labels and differentiate between substantiated commitments and marketing buzzwords. The content will also address dark patterns such as hidden costs, basket sneaking and confusing choice architecture that can influence consumer decisions without clear intent. Influencers associated with the campaign include Shraddha Jain, Aalekh Kapoor, Sakchi Jain, Ashutosh Pratap Singh, Pankti Pandey, Vinod Kumar, Aisha Ahmed, and travel creators Sangeeth and Kavya.

Commenting on the initiative, Manisha Kapoor, CEO and Secretary General, ASCI, said the campaign builds on the ASCI Academy’s focus on consumer education, alongside programmes such as Ad-Wise for school students, by using trusted digital voices to highlight misleading practices and encourage consumers to question advertising claims more critically.

In parallel, ASCI Academy has introduced an e-learning course on Ethical UI/UX Designs, aimed at helping advertisers identify and avoid dark patterns by adopting compliant design alternatives aligned with ASCI’s codes.

ASCI noted that its studies and guidelines have played a role in increasing awareness of misleading practices. Its 2024 ‘Conscious Patterns’ report highlighted the prevalence of dark patterns across leading Indian apps, while guidelines on environmental and green claims, introduced the same year, have led to multiple modifications of advertising claims. The academy’s education initiatives are supported by industry partners including Diageo India, Hindustan Unilever, Mondelez International, Nestlé, Cipla Health, Coca-cola, Colgate, Games24x7, PepsiCo, P&G, Kenvue and Bajaj Auto.