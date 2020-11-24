ASCI lays guidelines for misleading gaming ads

The guidelines:

1. No gaming advertisement may depict any person under the age of 18 years, or who appears to be under the age of 18, engaged in playing a game of ONLINE GAMING FOR REAL MONEY WINNINGS, or suggest that such persons can play these games

2. Every such gaming advertisement must carry the following disclaimer:

a. Print/static: This game involves an element of financial risk and may be addictive. Please play responsibly and at your own risk

i. Such a disclaimer should occupy no less than 20% of the space in the advertisement

ii. It should also SPECIFICALLY meet disclaimer guidelines 4 (i) (ii) (iv) and (viii) laid out in the ASCI code

b. Audio/video: “This game involves an element of financial risk and may be addictive. Please play responsibly and at your own risk.”

i. Such a disclaimer must be placed in normal speaking pace at the end of the advertisement

ii. It must be in the same language as the advertisement

iii. For audio-visual mediums, the disclaimer needs to be in both audio and visual formats

3. The advertisements should not present ‘Online gaming for real money winnings’ as an income opportunity or an alternative employment option.

4. The advertisement should not suggest that a person engaged in gaming activity is in any way more successful as compared to others.