ASCI proposes draft guidelines to curb greenwashing in environmental advertising, invites public feedback

9. To make claims about a product being compostable, biodegradable, recyclable, non-toxic, or free of certain elements, advertisers should specify which aspects of the product these claims refer to and to what extent. It is important that all such claims are supported by credible scientific evidence, demonstrating that the product or relevant component will break down relatively quickly after being disposed of in the usual manner. Additionally, the product should be confirmed to be free from any substances that could pose environmental risks.