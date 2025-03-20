ASCI releases report on AI's impact on Indian Advertising

The Advertising Standards Council of India (ASCI) Academy has launched "AdNext: The AI Edition" at the ICAS Global Dialogues Summit in Mumbai, exploring AI's transformative role in Indian advertising.

The research was conducted by Parallel HQ, a design tech firm. In addition to Google and Games 24X7, the study is part of ASCI Academy's thought leadership, which is generously supported by a diverse group of companies: Diageo, Hindustan Unilever Mondelez, Nestle, Cipla Health, Coca-Cola, Colgate, Pepsico, P&G, Kenvue, Bajaj Auto, and Dream Sports.

The report explores AI's role in advertising across four key areas: 'Perception of AI', highlighting optimism and its role in augmenting creativity; 'Industry Adoption and Readiness', noting varied adoption rates; 'Consumer Impact and Privacy', emphasising Indian consumer openness; and 'Responsible AI Integration', advocating for ethical frameworks.

Manisha Kapoor, CEO & secretary general, ASCI, said, “The advent of AI presents an unprecedented opportunity for the advertising industry in India to innovate and connect with consumers in more meaningful ways. However, this power must be wielded responsibly, with a focus on transparency, responsibility, and building lasting trust with consumers. 'ADNext-The AI Edition' serves as a resource for understanding these nuances and navigating the path forward."

Robin Dhanwani, founder and CEO, Parallel, added, "AI is reshaping industries rapidly, and advertising is no exception. As a design studio invested in AI’s future, partnering on this research was an exciting opportunity to explore its adoption, impact, and regulatory questions. ASCI has always led the way in shaping responsible industry practices, and this report is a testament to that—offering a roadmap for the industry to adopt AI responsibly and effectively."

The report outlines the need for all key stakeholders to engage in continuous dialogue and invest in research to keep pace with the impact AI is creating. Refining and fine-tuning industry-wide frameworks for the responsible use of AI will be essential in shaping a future where technology serves both businesses and consumers equitably.

The report released at the Global Adda event was followed by a presentation from Parallel HQ on the findings of the report. The event also featured a dynamic panel discussion on the future of AI in advertising, navigating innovation, and responsibility. Speakers like Tanu Banerjee from Khaitan and Co, Kunal Guha from Google, Sameer Chugh from Games 24x7, Chandradeep Mitra from Pipalmajik, and Mary Engle from BBB National Programs, explored the balance between pushing AI's boundaries and ensuring responsible practices, data privacy, and consumer trust. The discussion also addressed AI's impact on human creativity, responsible advertising, and the role of self-regulatory bodies in shaping AI practices. Additionally, in a fireside chat moderated by Shibani Gharat from CNBC TV18 with Shri Abhishek Singh, additional secretary The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) shared his perspective on the current state of AI in India and its growing role in advertising, discussing AI's transformative impact on personalised content, targeting, and audience engagement."