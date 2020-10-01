ASCI resolves 257 complaints of misleading Ads in June & July

Subhash Kamath, Chairman of ASCI throws some light, says, “There has been a flood of advertisements with dubious claims about COVID-19 cures and preventions. Especially at this time when consumers are feeling more vulnerable about the virus, it becomes more important for us as regulators to ensure that these ads don’t exploit the consumer’s anxiety. We understand that such claims can adversely affect consumers and we are committed to work closely with the Ministry of Ayush to help eliminate such malpractices from society.”