ASCI resolves 257 complaints of misleading Ads in June & July

The Independent Consumer Complaints Council (CCC) of ASCI evaluated remaining 287 advertisements, of which complaints against 257 advertisements were upheld.
In the months of June and July 2020, the Advertising Standards Council of India (ASCI) investigated complaints against 363 advertisements, of which 76 were promptly withdrawn by advertisers. The Independent Consumer Complaints Council (CCC) of ASCI evaluated remaining 287 advertisements, of which complaints against 257 advertisements were upheld. Of these, 150 belonged to the healthcare sector, 40 to education, 20 to food and beverages, 4 to GAMA complaints, 12 to personal care and 31 to the other category.
Covid - 19, continued to be the biggest fight which in turn led to a rise in the false claims of cure and prevention from coronavirus. Holding hands with the Ministry of AYUSH, ASCI is continuously working towards eliminating such false claims for the betterment of the society. In the month of May - June 97 such cases were flagged to the regulator.
Subhash Kamath, Chairman of ASCI throws some light, says, “There has been a flood of advertisements with dubious claims about COVID-19 cures and preventions. Especially at this time when consumers are feeling more vulnerable about the virus, it becomes more important for us as regulators to ensure that these ads don’t exploit the consumer’s anxiety. We understand that such claims can adversely affect consumers and we are committed to work closely with the Ministry of Ayush to help eliminate such malpractices from society.”