ASCI to host Global Summit for ad self-regulation in Mumbai

The Advertising Standards Council of India (ASCI) is set to host the International Council for Ad Self-Regulation (ICAS) Global Summit from 17th to 21st March 2025, in Mumbai. This will mark the ICAS summit debut outside of Europe and the US. The event will create opportunities for global stakeholders to engage in discussions focused on the future of advertising, new regulatory trends, and evolving standards.

The summit will bring together advertising Self-Regulatory Organisations (SRO) from over 27 ICAS member countries, along with representatives from six international advertising associations and other industry delegates. The event will include the ICAS Global Self-Regulation Awards to recognise best practices in advertising self-regulation worldwide. Additionally, ASCI Academy will host a thought leadership event called “Global Adda,” featuring the launch of key reports and discussions on future regulatory trends in advertising, diversity and inclusion with a focus on masculinities, and the role of AI in advertising.

Besides the report launches, Global Adda will feature panel discussions, fireside chats, and networking sessions, enabling participants to delve deeper into pressing issues with leaders in the advertising regulatory space. Participating stakeholders will include international advertising SROs, regulators, industry leaders, domain experts, civil society organisations and academic institutions.

Manisha Kapoor, vice president, ICAS and CEO, and secretary general, ASCI, said, “Hosting ICAS’s first global summit outside Europe and the US is an honour. We look forward to having global experts share their insights and learn from the Indian industry. Advertising today faces new challenges in building and sustaining consumer trust. This summit will offer an exchange of ideas and best practices that will help us drive important conversations and action in the industry.”

