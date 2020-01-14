'ASCI' upheld complaints against 137 advertisements out of 344

Aanjan Path Labs & Allergy Testing Center: The print advertisement’s claim “Psoriasis, Stomach Ache, Diarrhoea, Sore Throat, Cough - The only option for allergy treatment is diagnosis” was misleading. The advertiser incorrectly mentioned all the above ailments to be of allergen nature whereas Psoriasis is an immune system disorder, allergy as a cause of abdominal pain and diarrhoea is very limited as only a minority of patients are affected by this (6 – 8% in children below 3 years & 3% of adults) and such pain and diarrhoea are mostly due to infections. Further, sore throat and cough are also due to other reasons such as infections in majority of the cases. The claim “The only option for allergy treatment is diagnosis” was not considered to be valid.