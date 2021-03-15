Ashirvad Pipes advertises anti-bacterial layered water storage tanks...

The brand claims that its water storage tanks have anti-viral, anti-fungal, anti-algae, and anti-bacterial technologies.
Ashirvad Pipes, a Ghaziabad-based manufacturer of piping system, has released an ad for its water storage tanks. The 45-second-long film claims that Ashirvad water storage tanks have an anti-bacterial layer.
Conceptualised by Sideways Consulting, a Mumbai-based marketing and advertising agency, the film claims that Ashirvad’s water storage tanks come with a 10-year warranty. The tanks have anti-viral, anti-fungal, anti-algae, and anti-bacterial technology.
The film shows a soon-to-be married couple handing out wedding invitations, and asking their friends and relatives to gift (give) them only ‘Ashirwad’. On the wedding day, everyone shows up with Ashirvad water storage tanks, thus building on the ‘Ashirvad chahoge toh Ashirvad milega’ idea.
In a press note issued by the agency, the brand states that the objective of the campaign is to make Ashirvad, a name synonymous with pipes and CPVC fittings, a well-known brand in a category cluttered with local, unbranded, and celeb-dependent names. With the launch of its range of overhead water storage tanks, Ashirvad is making a foray into the ‘front-of-the-wall’ category, as a natural progression of its offerings. This film sets the platform for Ashirvad’s national launch, that is currently underway.
Speaking about the launch, Deepak Mehrotra, managing director, Ashirvad Pipes, said, “Our research indicated unmet customer expectations from existing water storage tanks available in the market. Our portfolio of water storage tanks will not only fill the gap in the market, but also deliver unmatched technical features and benefits to our customers."
Ashim Chatterjee, chief marketing officer, Ashirvad Pipes, added, “In a crowded category that suffers from low involvement, the communication task was to build salience and drive engagement among a diverse audience. The message had to be simple and instantly endearing to build memorability and drive intent.”
Sideways Consulting states that the campaign decided to keep away from celebrity might, and actually rely on the power of good creative and storytelling to cut through the noise.
Abhijit Avasthi, founder, Sideways Consulting, said, "The challenge was to make Ashirvad synonymous with water tanks in a cluttered category that is overly dependent on celebrities, rather than ideas. The team at Ashirvad encouraged us to push the limits of entertainment to start the journey towards make it an endearing brand."
Recently, Vectus Industries, another brand in the category, had released a film with Bollywood couple Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor for its water storage tanks, making a similar claim. The film claimed that Vectus water tanks are made with microban technology that kills bacteria.
In an ad released in 2019, Sintex Industries had also claimed that its water tanks are bacteria free. The ad stated that Sintex Pure’s silver nano technology does not let bacteria breed in the tank.