Ashish Bhasin launches The Bhasin Consulting Group

Commenting on the launch, Ashish Bhasin, founder, The Bhasin Consulting Group said “There is a huge need for Business and Leadership Mentoring for CEOs, CXOs and Founders in young and growing companies with ambition. Often while these leaders have good domain expertise, many in the Advertising, Marketing Services, Digital and Media Industry lack top class business, entrepreneurship and leadership experience which is essential to navigate, transform and grow in today’s fast changing, complex business environment and for maximizing shareholder value. Building and integrating top performing teams and getting them to work with a common goal and vision, to deliver profitability and business success in complex situations is what I have accomplished over the past 35 years. I have had the opportunity to successfully lead a team of 14000 people across 18 countries, in diverse businesses and to drive organic growth as well as successfully complete 24 Acquisitions across India and APAC. Many of my mentees today have founded or lead large organizations. The Bhasin Consulting Group will provide the benefit of that experience and introduce world class best practices in this area, for the first time in India.”

The Bhasin Consulting Group will be announcing another mentee company shortly.