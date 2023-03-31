Ashneer Grover’s cricket fantasy app unveils two ads ahead of Tata IPL 2023

In the ads, Grover was seen proposing a new model in the fantasy business.
BharatPe's co-founder Ashneer Grover and former Shark Tank India judge has launched a new fantasy league application ‘Crickpe’ ahead of Tata IPL 2023.
With this, Grover forays into the fantasy league platform where Dream11, Mobile Premier League (MPL), and Games24x7's My11Circle are the big players.
CrickPe has unveiled two ads, and in both of them, Grover was featured. As per the claims by the app, a set proportion of the revenues will be shared with the BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India) and cricketers, in an attempt to reward players for their performances.
In one of the ads, the app's user enters the middle of the stadium and congratulate the player for his performance. The camera then zooms in towards the crowd and Grover shares the details of how the platform rewards players as well.
As per media reports, CrickPe’s model would work in a way that 80% of the pool will be distributed to the winner(s), whereas the platform will keep 10% as a platform fee and the remaining pool will be distributed to BCCI, and players as gifts.
CrickPe is launched under the parent company, Third Unicorn Pvt. Ltd. Apart from Ashneer, the co-founding team also includes his wife Madhuri Jain Grover and Aseem Ghavri.