Ashwin Sheth unveils new logo at Times Square

The teaser campaign in Mumbai, centred on the distinctive Orange Dot, spanned OOH, DOOH, social media, and digital platforms.
Ashwin Sheth, a prominent luxury real estate developer, launched the second phase of its "Spot the Orange Dot" campaign, unveiling its new logo at Times Square, New York, and across Mumbai. The campaign, marking 38 years of heritage, was conceptualised by one of India's leading creative agencies and created in collaboration with Chlorophyll, a premier brand consultancy.
The new logo, featuring the letters 'A' and 'S' in perfect symmetry, represents Ashwin Sheth's commitment to creating spaces that resonate with their valued stakeholders. The tagline, "Our world reflects your world," underscores their dedication to understanding and fulfilling customers' desires and aspirations.
This campaign bridged the transition from Ashwin Sheth's previous logo to the new one, honouring their legacy while embracing a refreshed identity. Phase II of the campaign, "Home of the Orange Dot," introduces the new logo and tagline both domestically and internationally.
Sudarshan Banerjee, VP – Marketing at Ashwin Sheth, expressed his enthusiasm: “We are proud to be the first real estate brand to launch our logo at Times Square, New York. This rebranding represents our dedication to crafting holistic lifestyles that truly reflect our customers' essence. As we continue to innovate and expand, we are committed to delivering unparalleled value and exceptional experiences.”
The initial phase of the campaign saw over 15,000 users participating in a digital engagement initiative, where they could spot and upload images of the Orange Dot. This initiative generated significant buzz, further amplified by influencers.
Bhavik Bhandari, chief sales and marketing officer at Ashwin Sheth, added, “We’ve collaborated with top-tier brand partners to launch our campaign, and the feedback has been overwhelmingly positive.”
Banerjee elaborated on the multi-channel approach for phase two: “This phase will utilise Print, PR, OOH, DOOH, Digital, and social media platforms. Partnerships with Uber, Ola cabs, and the Swiggy app will feature our new logo, ensuring widespread visibility.”