Ashwini Deshpande, Ashish Chakravarty, Raj Kamble & Ashish Khazanchi appointed as jury chairs for the ABBY Awards 2025

The Ad Club today announces the appointment of Ashwini Deshpande, co-founder, director, Elephant; Ashish Chakravarty, executive director and India head of creative, McCann Worldgroup; Raj Kamble, founder and CCO of Famous Innovations; and Ashish Khazanchi, managing partner and CCO, Enormous Brands as jury chairs respectively for design, audio, out of home (OOH) and ambient and direct categories.

Ashwini Deshpande, co-founder, director, Elephant has been appointed Jury Chair in the Abby Awards 2025 powered by One Show in the design category. A visual communications designer from the National Institute of Design, Ashwini started her design entrepreneurship journey 35 years ago by co-founding design practice Elephant, an integrated design consultancy. Ashwini leads branding and communication design at Elephant. She has been part of the award-winning work for global brands in diverse segments. As a key member of The Design Alliance Asia consortium, she has collaborated with designers from 11 countries on award winning international projects.

She has been on the jury at Cannes Lions (France), The One Show (USA), Pentawards London, Design for Asia Awards (HK) & Spikes Asia (Singapore). Ashwini was Jury President at the LIA - London International Awards, D&AD Awards - UK, MAD Stars – S. Korea and AdFest - Thailand. She is part of the Singapore Good Design Awards (SG Mark) 2025 jury.

She is an active member of Association of Designers of India and The Collective, an initiative by women creative leaders in India to foster safe workplaces and an advisor-mentor to the ‘Indian Creative Women’ that promotes diversity. Ashwini mentors start-ups through TiE - The Indus Entrepreneurs platform where she also serves on the Governing Council.

Ashish Chakravarty, executive director and India head of creative, McCann Worldgroup has been appointed Jury Chair at Abby Awards 2025 powered by One Show in the Audio category. Ashish has worked in major agency networks, and on some global, and Indian brands. He is also the recipient of more than 500 national and international awards on top advertising shows like One show, Cannes, D&AD, Clio, Ad-fest, Spikes, Kyoorius, Goafest, among others.

Ashish has served as jury or jury chair at many top international advertising awards as well as all the top Indian award shows. Ashish has been recognized as one of India’s top 10 Creative Directors, and was also ranked among the top ECDs in the world in industry rankings.

Raj Kamble, founder and CCO of Famous Innovations has been appointed Jury Chair at Abby Awards 2025 powered by One Show in the Out of Home and Ambient category. Raj Kamble is a gold medallist in design and art from Sir JJ School of Arts. His 25-year career has taken him from Lowe India to Lowe London, Lowe New York, BBDO New York and back to Mumbai as managing partner, BBH India. During this time, his work for brands like Stella Artois, Unilever, Nestle, P&G, Saab, Diageo, Vaseline, Burger King and Google has achieved both critical acclaim and business results. One of the most awarded and globally recognised Indians in advertising, Raj has over 150 awards to his name including several Cannes and One Show golds.

In 2013, he founded an independent creative agency – Famous Innovations. Today, Famous is a 200+ people agency across Mumbai, Bangalore and Delhi, and holds the title of nine-time winner of South Asia Independent Agency of the Year in a row, as well as Digital Agency of the Year, Design Agency of the Year and Green Agency of the Year.

Raj is a frequent lecturer at institutes such as the Kellogg Institute of Management and Columbia University. He is the Director of Miami Ad School in India. He is part of a think tank with the Government to make India WiFi-friendly. He plays a prominent role in shaping the future of education in India as part of the Board of Governors at Indian Institute of Management, Kozhikode, Board of Governors at MIT-Pune and Academic Advisory Board at National Institute of Design

Ashish Khazanchi, managing partner and CCO, Enormous Brands has been appointed Jury Chair at Abby Awards 2025 powered by One Show in the Direct Category. Ashish Khazanchi has led Enormous Brands for over 11 years to become a key player in India’s creative industry. The architect behind campaigns like Tata Sky’s Jingalala and the launch of DNA, Ashish has shaped over 20 startup successes, including Rapido, Lahori Zeera, Lenskart, and OLX.

Ashish’s career spans leadership roles at Ogilvy, McCann, and Publicis, with a portfolio adorned by 300+ national and 50 international awards.

Ashish’s recent work on Jaguar has caught the fancy of many ad aficionados. His focus on blending creativity with business results has made a lasting impact on advertising in India.