Asian Footwear appoints Mahendra Singh Dhoni as their Brand Ambassador

Aayush Jindal, CEO, Asian Footwears, said, “The name Mahendra Singh Dhoni creates magic in the hearts of people not only in India but globally. People take him as a mentor and a guide and more importantly a man with substance. He has an immense followership not only as an iconic cricketer but as a simple and down to earth human being. With this association, Asian Footwears aims to connect with its customers on a deeper level, leveraging Dhoni's iconic status and inspiring persona to reinforce the brand's values and elevate its presence in the market. We are extremely proud of having MSD in our team and look forward to play a long innings.”