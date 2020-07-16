Asian Paints and St+art India beautify Mahim Junction station's facade as a tribute to 'Heroes of Mumbai'

It depicts 28 portraits of the countless essential service providers such as cops, doctors, vegetable sellers.
How do you mark your respect for people who, despite a clear risk to their lives, have gone above and beyond to help the public during the pandemic?
Well, if you're Asian Paints and St+art India, a non-profit working in public spaces to create #artforall, then you beautify the external facade of Mahim railway station with 28 gorgeous portraits of the countless essential service providers who are working tirelessly to keep the country ticking.
St+art India said on its Instagram page, "... this mural hopes to be a reminder of the courage and determination of these heroes, honouring their duties in our time of need."
It also said that this mural by artists Munir Bukhari and Nikunj Prajapati pays tribute to the effort and sacrifice made by these pillars of our society who brave the odds every day.