Asian Paints' Apex Ultima captures essence of Kashmir in Eid tribute

Kashmir, a land where stunning landscapes bring poetry to life, has long inspired art, craftsmanship, and tradition. In a heartfelt tribute to the land and in celebration of the festive spirit, Asian Paints unveils an exclusive Apex Ultima Weatherproof pack, capturing the valley’s essence and timeless artistry.

Advertisment

Apex Ultima has set the standard in exterior paints by offering unmatched protection against the harshest weather conditions. With this special festive edition pack, Asian Paints brings the soul of Kashmir to life, blending the region’s artistic heritage with cutting-edge performance. Released in the spirit of Eid, the pack symbolises new beginnings, cherished memories, and the warmth of togetherness.

The pack’s design showcases Kashmir’s most cherished symbols—the serene shikaras on Dal Lake, vibrant tulip gardens, intricate Pashmina embroidery, handwoven textiles, and elegant botanical gardens. Iconic elements like Kahwa vessels, Mughal Baari, saffron flowers, and gondolas further capture its rich heritage. The design reflects the warmth, pride, and cultural richness that define the Valley - a fitting tribute during the season of reflection and renewal that Eid brings.

Inspired by traditional embroidery, detailed woodwork, and handwoven textiles, every detail of this pack tells a story of craftsmanship, heritage and pride.

"Kashmir is more than a place — it’s a feeling, alive in its stories, colours, and traditions that reflect resilience, beauty, and heritage," said Mr. Amit Syngle, MD & CEO of Asian Paints. "With the Apex Ultima Aks-e-Kashmir special edition pack, we are not only celebrating the region’s culture and craftsmanship, but also honouring the spirit of its people, their perseverance, and the legacy they continue to build.”

Speaking more about the product and initiative, Syngle added, “Apex Ultima is engineered to shield homes from India’s extreme weather conditions ensuring that every home’s beauty and durability is maintained. By bringing together strong performance with the artistic essence of Kashmir, this special edition pack captures the unique blend of strength and elegance that defines the valley’s cultural spirit."

Through the Aks-e-Kashmir pack, Asian Paints seeks to preserve and share the stories woven into Kashmir’s heritage, adding to its legacy of celebrating India's diverse cultural landscape. Over the years, the brand has introduced state-inspired limited-edition packs, each paying tribute to a region’s unique richness. With the Aks-e-Kashmir pack, Asian Paints continues its journey of honouring India’s heritage while offering innovative products that protect homes and the stories they hold.