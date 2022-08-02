Asian Paints brings two champions together to launch ‘SmartCare Hydroloc’

Asian Paints has always brought TVC’s that are etched in the minds of consumers for a long time. Conceptualized by Ogilvy, the new TVC for SmartCare featuring superstars Ranbir Kapoor and brand new ambassador PV Sindhu, opens to Ranbir in a badminton training session with PV Sindhu for his next film. Distracted by her home interior walls which has severe damp patches and paint peel off caused by water seepage, Ranbir suggests she try Asian Paints SmartCare Hydroloc – an interior waterproofing specialist product that can be easily applied on the walls like paint; with just a single coat, the problem is solved. Hydroloc performs like a champion and this impresses PV Sindhu leaving her delighted to see her walls looking spotless, clean and fresh.