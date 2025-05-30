Asian Paints celebrates World Interiors Day with 'Socha Bhi Nahi Hoga' design campaign

Asian Paints, a leading name in home aesthetics, has launched its latest corporate campaign ‘Socha Bhi Nahi Hoga’ - Beyond Your Imagination, to mark World Interiors Day 2025, highlighting the creativity and possibilities that come with designing a beautiful home. The campaign redefines how we look at colour, décor, and the very idea of home transformation. Through lighthearted storytelling and relatable moments, it effortlessly showcases how transforming a home can be both joyous and inspiring, making the entire journey feel intuitive, guided and full of unexpected possibilities.

Rooted in the spirit of the brand’s ethos of bringing joy to peoples’ lives, the campaign demonstrates how Asian Paints supports homeowners at every step, offering hyper-personalised solutions whenever they feel stuck. It highlights the many ways homeowners can connect with the brand, whether through at-home consultations, online support, or expert guidance in stores, ensuring every home truly tells its unique story.

The campaign is a four-part ad series showcasing simple, effective home improvement solutions. It follows a young couple as they renovate their home, turning ideas into reality. In the first film, the wife imagines a wall colour, only to be playfully countered by her husband, who uses the Colour with Asian Paints app to reveal the perfect shade. The tool helps them visualise walls in real time, making decisions easier and more confident. Today’s consumers want colour combinations that reflect their unique personalities. The second film captures a playful debate between the couple over the perfect palette, resolved by an Asian Paints via a WhatsApp chatbot and in-store expert, who guide them to a choice that suits both their styles and space.

Catering to design-savvy homeowners with global tastes, the third film sees the wife surprise her husband by recreating the charm of Italy—his favourite travel destination—using a Royale Play wall texture. As the expert walks them through the Royale Play catalogue, he leaves them stunned, remarking, ‘Socha Bhi Nahi Hoga.’

In the last film, the wife dreams of bringing Sabyasachi into their home, not just her wardrobe. Her skeptical husband is left speechless when the Asian Paints expert introduces the refined ‘Sabyasachi for Nilaya’ collection. When the husband asks, ‘Sabya?’ In disbelief, the expert responds with a clever, ‘Sachi,’ closing the scene with a playful wordplay.

Speaking about the corporate digital series, Amit Syngle, MD & CEO, Asian Paints said, “For over eight decades, we have continuously reinvented ourselves to pioneer innovation and become an integral part of consumers’ homes. With ‘Socha Bhi Nahi Hoga’, we’re going beyond the functional aspects of painting and instilling a sense of imagination in homeowners. This campaign is about inspiring people to see their homes as a canvas for self-expression—where colour, texture and design come together in ways they may have never considered. True to our philosophy, Har Ghar Kuch Kehta Hai, we believe in helping people create homes that genuinely reflect their identity and tell a story that’s unique to them. Through this series, we invite consumers to embark on a transformative journey with us.”

Speaking on the campaign, Sukesh Nayak, CCO, Ogilvy said, “Think Asian Paints. Think wall paints. The two are synonymous. But what one doesn't think of is how big this universe of colours, designs, materials, textures really is. Or how innovative and advanced. It truly is beyond one's imagination. This is exactly what we brought to life in our 'Socha Bhi Nahi Hoga' campaign. The world of Asian Paints that lies beyond your imagination. And your dream home that's always within reach."

Meaningfully building on the spirit of World Interiors Day 2025, which celebrates emotive design, the Socha Bhi Nahi Hoga campaign positions Asian Paints as the trusted partner for homeowners—offering expert advice and seamless support to make painting easier, more enjoyable and stress-free.

