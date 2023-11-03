Asian Paints' festive campaign combines tech and artistry for personalised films and poetry

'Mera Wala Mood' microsite scans user's facial expressions, capturing the viewer's mood and associates a specific color with their emotion.
Asian Paints has unveiled a heartwarming campaign for the festival of lights. The 'Mera Wala Mood' campaign encapsulates the spirit of Diwali, exploring the profound interplay of emotions, colors, and homes, with a delightful technological twist.
Asian Paints, renowned for its iconic 'Har Ghar Kuch Kehta Hai' philosophy, holds a unique position in the hearts of Indian consumers, consistently narrating the beautiful stories of the relationship between homes and their inhabitants. The 'Mera Wala' series, among others, has resonated deeply with audiences and struck a chord with millions.
Expanding on the 'Har Ghar Kuch Kehta Hai' theme, the new tech-integrated 'Mera Wala Mood' campaign, conceptualised by Ogilvy, delves into these emotional connections with added depth.
With the 'Mera Wala Mood' microsite, consumers can scan their facial expressions using their phone's camera. The technology adeptly captures the viewer's mood and associates a specific color with their emotion, unveiling a personalized film accordingly. Each film presents a distinct home setting, beautifully adorned with Diwali-themed decor elements in the color that mirrors the viewer's mood. For example, a happy expression triggers a film showcasing a room bathed in festive, joyous yellow tones, accompanied by a corresponding poem.
Each film features a unique poem, elegantly narrated by the legendary Piyush Pandey, which enhances the chosen color and the emotion it signifies. This tech-savvy approach not only captivates the audience but also conveys the profound connection between emotions, colors, and homes in a distinctive and meaningful manner.
Amit Syngle, CEO and MD of Asian Paints, shared his thoughts on the campaign, stating, "Diwali, while bringing immense joy and delightful surprises, also unveils a spectrum of mixed bitter-sweet emotions, all for various reasons. These diverse emotions are experienced in every home, making it a living canvas of colors and sentiments reflecting the unique essence of the beings that reside in them. This is the very essence of our long-standing corporate message Har Ghar Kuch Kehta Hai, which continues to resonate in our Diwali campaign this year. Our homes truly tell stories about us, our moods, and our emotions, and #MeraWalaMood seeks to celebrate this beautiful narrative. The campaign is here to give consumers a warm and positive feeling and shares a series of heartfelt films and poems that leave the viewer with wholesome, feel-good emotions."
Sukesh Nayak, CCO of Ogilvy India, added further insights, saying, "#MeraWalaMood has a simple human insight at its core – Even though festivals are happy times, due to various reasons, we experience many other moods too. And, at the end of the day, it is our homes that take care of all our moods. This insight led to an interactive idea, to make personalized ads for every mood. This vision was brought alive with a face scanner that accurately scans a face – from the squint of the eyes to the folds on the forehead, to reveal the mood. The mood is then revealed by a film that showcases the corner of a home in the color that represents the viewer's mood."