Asian Paints launches a musical ad, ft. Ranbir Kapoor and Manoj Pahwa in an exciting jugal-bandi

Commenting on the new national launch campaign, Amit Syngle, MD and CEO, Asian Paints Ltd said “For decades, through our continued devotion, Asian Paints has provided homeowners with innovative solutions to create a cosy, warm and stress-free life at home. Our unwavering commitment to our valued customers is reflected in the solutions we create for the various needs of customers. ‘Asian Paints SmartCare Damp Proof’ offers homeowners a long-lasting solution to the problem of leakage and dampness from terraces. With our latest campaign, we aim at captivating viewers' attention through a Qawwali face-off between star entertainers, Ranbir Kapoor and Manoj Pahwa to emphasize the importance of fixing leakages in a timely manner. Our endeavour is to offer solutions that customers can opt for before the monsoons knock on their door.”