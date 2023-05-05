Asian Paints launches a musical ad, ft. Ranbir Kapoor and Manoj Pahwa in an exciting jugal-bandi

A fun qawwali battle ensues in the film to highlight “SmartCare Damp Proof” from Asian Paints which comes with 8-year warranty.
Asian Paints has launched a new campaign & TVC for ‘SmartCare Damp Proof’ featuring brand ambassador Ranbir Kapoor and the versatile Manoj Pahwa. The engaging and entertaining musical face-off highlights the effective solution for challenges of seasonal dampness and leakages from roofs and terraces.
In the TVC conceptualized by Ogilvy, Ranbir Kapoor, and Manoj Pahwa, indulge in a humorous Qawwali battle. They take viewers on a relatable journey of a homeowner's plight of leaky roof and damp ceilings. The TVC goes on to showcase the formidable power of ‘Asian Paints SmartCare Damp Proof’ as the ultimate saviour of homes for roof and terrace waterproofing.
The film effectively conveys the message that the product provides a lasting solution to leakage issues, ultimately providing homeowners with a stress-free living experience. With Triple Layer Flex Armour® Technology, this product ensures superior crack bridging and strong adhesion and comes with an 8-year warranty to prove its reliability.
Commenting on the new national launch campaign, Amit Syngle, MD and CEO, Asian Paints Ltd said “For decades, through our continued devotion, Asian Paints has provided homeowners with innovative solutions to create a cosy, warm and stress-free life at home. Our unwavering commitment to our valued customers is reflected in the solutions we create for the various needs of customers. ‘Asian Paints SmartCare Damp Proof’ offers homeowners a long-lasting solution to the problem of leakage and dampness from terraces. With our latest campaign, we aim at captivating viewers' attention through a Qawwali face-off between star entertainers, Ranbir Kapoor and Manoj Pahwa to emphasize the importance of fixing leakages in a timely manner. Our endeavour is to offer solutions that customers can opt for before the monsoons knock on their door.”