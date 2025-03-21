Asian Paints launches ‘Budget Kam, Warranty Mein Dum’ campaign

Asian Paints has launched its latest campaign, ‘Budget Kam, Warranty Mein Dum,’ promoting its Ace Exterior Emulsion and Tractor Emulsion. The campaign highlights the products' affordability and durability, backed by a four-year warranty. The initiative aims to address consumer concerns about balancing cost and quality in home painting. Ace and Tractor Emulsion offer long-lasting finishes for both interior and exterior walls at budget-friendly prices. The new TVC showcases how consumers no longer need to compromise on performance or aesthetics.

The campaign, conceptualised by Ogilvy Mumbai and directed by Shayak Roy, uses a humorous narrative where homeowners repeatedly test the durability of their painted walls and win every time. The campaign highlights the affordability and long-lasting performance of Ace Exterior Emulsion and Tractor Emulsion, backed by a four-year warranty.

Commenting on the launch, Amit Syngle, MD and CEO, Asian Paints, said, "At Asian Paints, we are committed to making quality offerings and innovation accessible to every homeowner. With Ace Exterior Emulsion and Tractor Emulsion, we have been delivering best in class performance, durability, and aesthetics — all at a price that fits the consumer’s budget. This campaign reinforces our belief that homeowners should never have to compromise between affordability and excellence and reflects our ongoing effort to lead the market by anticipating and addressing evolving consumer needs. This value-offering has an unbeatable 4-year warranty that fortifies our promise of unmatched quality to the end consumers”

Sukesh Nayak, chief creative officer, Ogilvy India, added, “Consumers often assume that budget-friendly paints may not offer long-term durability. However, Asian Paints Ace and Tractor Emulsions break this misconception by delivering a cost-effective yet superior finish with a warranty that assures reliability. Our campaign creatively highlights this proposition in an engaging and relatable way.”