Asian Paints launches ‘Rang De India’ celebrating cricket fandom

Asian Paints has released a new cricket-themed anthem titled Rang De India, building on its partnership with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) as the Official Colour Partner of India Home Cricket.

The campaign centres on a music-led film that captures how cricket is experienced across Indian households during match days. From living rooms turning into viewing arenas to neighbourhood celebrations, the film presents cricket as a shared cultural moment that cuts across regions and age groups.

The hook line, 'Rang De – Mohe Jeet Ke Rang Mein Rang De', ties the themes of colour and cricket, aligning with the brand’s long-standing positioning around emotion and expression through colour.

The track has been composed by Sameer Uddin and is voiced by Sunidhi Chauhan and Vishal Dadlani. The film has been created in collaboration with creative agency Kinnect.

Speaking about the campaign, Amit Syngle, managing director & CEO, Asian Paints, said: “Cricket has a rare and powerful ability to unite India transcending regions, generations, and everyday routines to create moments of shared pride and belief. The quiet anticipation of a close finish, the eruption of cheers, the unbridled celebrations are profound moments that unfold inside and outside of homes alongside those we hold closest. At Asian Paints, we have always believed that colour goes far beyond aesthetics; it is an expression of emotion and a force that shapes how people experience life. As pioneers in colour, we continue to explore how colour can bring to life feelings that are often beyond words. This anthem is our tribute to the emotions cricket ignites in millions of Indian homes, drawing the nation together, one lyric, one colour, one cheer, one heartbeat at a time.”

Speaking on the anthem, Neville Shah, CCO, Kinnect said: “For Asian Paints, colour has never been decorative. It’s expressive. As the Colour Partner of India Home Cricket, creating an anthem felt instinctive. It was our way of entering Indian living rooms this cricket season, not as a brand speaking, but as one celebrating the surge of emotion the game brings with it.”

The anthem will be promoted across digital platforms and during ongoing cricket broadcasts, extending Asian Paints’ association with the sport beyond traditional sponsorship visibility.