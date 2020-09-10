Asian Paints' new ad lures the price-conscious middle class…

A new ad campaign for Asian Paints’ Ace Shyne range of paints, made by Ogilvy, is aimed at India’s middle class, who believe in being seen as ‘doing good in life’, but is very price-conscious. Poor `Chintu’, the ad’s protagonist, has to make up stories to explain why his house’s walls shine so much. It’s because of Ace Shyne that offers splendid shine for walls at an affordable price.