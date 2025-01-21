Asian Paints’ new TVC offers a solution for Kerala’s monsoon-struck walls

Kerala homes have always struggled with harsh monsoons and high humidity, which leave exterior walls prone to moss and algae. The need for frequent repainting has led to a unique tradition—transforming empty paint buckets for storage, planters, and more. To address this, Asian Paints has introduced its latest innovation—Apex Ultima Protek, now powered by Graphene. With this one bucket’s one-time usage, homeowners can enjoy long-lasting protection against moss and algae, eliminating the need for repeated repainting and reducing clutter caused by unused paint buckets.

Known for itsstrength and durability, Graphene takes exterior paint to a whole new level. Often called the ‘Lamination Paint’, Apex Ultima Protek provides superior weather resistance and comes with a 12-year warranty, offering long-lasting protection for Kerala homes.

To highlight the unique benefits of this product, Asian Paints has launched a new campaign titled Ultima Protek Graphene Bucket. Conceptualised by Ogilvy India and directed by Kerala’s renowned filmmaker Basil Joseph, the campaign features the iconic duo Suraj Venjaramoodu and Chemban Vinod Jose. The ad tells a humorous and relatable story about Kerala homeowners and their struggles with moss and algae, ending on a happy note.

The film begins with Chemban Vinod Jose surrounded by worn-out paint buckets, repurposed for various uses, until they eventually break. It humorously portrays the ongoing struggle of Kerala homeowners who repeatedly repaint their walls due to moss and algae. Suraj Venjaramoodu enters as the hero, introducing Apex Ultima Protek, powered by Graphene. Instantly, the house shines with a protective graphene layer. The ad shows how this innovative paint transforms the house, leaving it protected, beautiful and free from the hassles of broken buckets.

By incorporating Graphene into its paint, Asian Paints has introduced toughness, creating an ultra-strong barrier for homes. This advanced elastomeric material shields exteriors from UV fading, cracks, and water damage, ensuring long-lasting protection.

Speaking about the new Ultima Protek campaign, Amit Syngle, MD and CEO, Asian Paints, commented, “At Asian Paints, innovation and technology are at the core of everything we do. From Teflon to fibre-technology, and now to Graphene - the wonder material, we’ve continuously set new standards in the industry. With Graphene-powered Ultima Protek, we are providing the toughest protection against algae and fungi for Kerala homes. By focusing on technology-driven solutions, we aim to simplify the decision-making process for our informed consumers in Kerala, helping them make the best choices for their homes.”

Prem Narayan, chief strategy officer, Ogilvy India, said, “The campaign is rooted in Kerala’s unique cultural insight. In many Kerala homes, empty paint buckets find new life, repurposed for storage, gardening, and more. However, frequent repainting caused by persistent moss and algae often means these buckets accumulate over time.

The campaign creatively contrasts this familiar scenario with the arrival of Ultima Protek with Graphene, interestingly showing how it disrupts the cycle of frequent repainting by delivering superior, long-lasting defence against Kerala’s challenging weather.”

