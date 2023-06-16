Asian Paints partners with Amazon Ads to launch On-Box Advertising in India

The packaging will feature the branding of Asian Paints’ exterior paint, Ultima Protek featuring Brand Ambassador Ranbir Kapoor.
Asian Paints, India's leading paint and décor giant, has partnered with Amazon Ads to reimagine parcel packaging and enhance the post-delivery customer experience. This innovative on-box advertising campaign involves transforming Amazon’s delivery boxes into unique branded packaging with an experiential component to engage customers. Asian Paints is amongst the first few advertisers in India to have explored this innovative brand collaboration.
The packaging will feature the branding of Asian Paints’ exterior paint, Ultima Protek featuring Brand Ambassador Ranbir Kapoor. With a topcoat warranty of ten years, the superior exterior paint protects walls from harsh conditions and promises to keep walls looking vibrant. In line with the product proposition, the box is designed to protect the contents inside, and will feature three sides that display the harsh elements of Dhoop, Dhool and Baarish. The fourth side displays a colourless sketch of a house, which induces engagement & an instant brand connect with the consumers.
As an entertaining DIY experience, customers can color the sketch to express their creativity. Using vibrant colours, individuals can infuse their own unique personality into these 'home' sketches and create lovely keepsakes. To enter the contest online, customers can share their sketches with hashtags on their social media page. Among all the entries, one lucky winner will receive a home exterior makeover along with other freebies and early bird winners will receive Amazon vouchers.
Commenting on the association, Amit Syngle, MD & CEO, Asian Paints said, "I am pleased to announce our pioneering marketing campaign, in partnership with Amazon for our flagship product – Asian Paints Ultima Protek. As an engaging and gratifying experience for consumers, we’ve created innovative boxes that are doorways to winning big for their homes. We’re thrilled for our customers as this not only offers them something uniquely appealing, but also solidifies our relationship with them in an innovative way.”
The campaign has gone live in Delhi, Lucknow, and Kolkata. Select individuals placing orders at Amazon will receive these boxes in the designated cities.