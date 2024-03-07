Asian Paints pays homage to Kerala’s cultural marvels with its special edition packaging

Speaking on the launch of the limited edition pack and ad film, Amit Syngle, CEO and MD, Asian Paints, said, “Kerala holds a special place in our hearts, not only for its breathtaking landscapes but also for its deeply rooted cultural heritage. The region’s unique and extreme climate, marked by year-long monsoons, is also an integral part of Kerala’s identity, which we factor into all our products. Apex Ultima Protek, a paint tailoured for the Kerala’s weather, has received tremendous acceptance from our consumers in the state. With this special edition packaging of Apex Ultima Protek, we aim to honour and celebrate Kerala’s splendid beauty and diversity while offering our customers a product that not only protects their homes but also reflects their pride in their cultural heritage.”