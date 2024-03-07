Asian Paints pays homage to Kerala’s cultural marvels with its special edition packaging

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
It has launched ‘Inspired by Kerala, Dedicated to Kerala’ campaign showcasing new heritage-inspired packaging of Apex Ultima Protek.
Asian Paints has launched a special edition packaging for its ultra durable luxury exterior paint, Apex Ultima Protek, to honour the vibrant heritage, art, culture and traditions of Kerala. From the martial art of Kalaripayattu to the scenic tea gardens and the thrilling Vallam Kali boat races along coconut tree-lined riversides, Kerala is home to many rich and diverse cultural traits and experiences.
Apex Ultima Protek is a luxury exterior product that has been dear to Kerala owing to its consistent performance in extreme weather conditions. It has protected homes in Kerala, offering a fresh look season after season. The new heritage-inspired packaging captures the state’s rich rituals, traditions and landscapes. From traditional dance forms like Pulikali tiger dance and Kathakali, to historical temples like Paripally Gajamela and the serene iconic backwaters and houseboats of Kerala, the packaging showcases quintessential symbols of state.
It also features illustrations of the therapeutic Ayurvedic massage, the sumptuous Sadya feast, and the renowned orchestra of Kerala, Thayambaka. This representation of the state's identity on the pack pays homage to Kerala’s cultural marvels.
The brand has also launched an ad film for the people of the state, that takes viewers on a journey through the rich cultural heritage of Kerala. Paying tribute to the state, aptly known as ‘God’s Own Country,’ the film encapsulates the essence of the region, creating a deep connection with the viewers.
Speaking on the launch of the limited edition pack and ad film, Amit Syngle, CEO and MD, Asian Paints, said, “Kerala holds a special place in our hearts, not only for its breathtaking landscapes but also for its deeply rooted cultural heritage. The region’s unique and extreme climate, marked by year-long monsoons, is also an integral part of Kerala’s identity, which we factor into all our products. Apex Ultima Protek, a paint tailoured for the Kerala’s weather, has received tremendous acceptance from our consumers in the state. With this special edition packaging of Apex Ultima Protek, we aim to honour and celebrate Kerala’s splendid beauty and diversity while offering our customers a product that not only protects their homes but also reflects their pride in their cultural heritage.”