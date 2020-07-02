Asian Paints positions its sanitiser as the home's 'pehredaar' in new ad

Outside and inside to hands and surfaces, the brand details the many benefits of its sanitiser as precautions reign supreme.
Asian Paints has released a new ad and only this time, it isn't for a new wall paint or service but for Viroprotek, its hand sanitiser.
Ever since the pandemic took global precedence and India initiated thelockdown, hand sanitisers took centre stage as one of the most effective precautionary steps to halt the virus' spread.
So much was the demand for this product that as per Neilsen, hand sanitiser sales in India grew a whopping 290 per cent in the last week of March, up from 27 per cent in the first week of March and over 150 new players began to make sanitisers. Business Standard said the category in India which stood around Rs 150 crore in terms of size will soon double to around Rs 300 crore due to the increased demand because of COVID – 19.
Asian Paints is one of those new entrants and it turns out, the Ministry of Health and the Ministry of Chemicals was the reason for the brand's entry. It was behind the brand to do something apart from donating to the CM and PM relief funds according to its CEO and MD, Amit Syngle in a previous interview with afaqs!
The ad is from Viroprotek's point of view and how it sees itself as the 'Ghar Ka Pehredar'. What's interesting in the ad is that it points towards many distinct uses of the sanitiser - sanitising surfaces at home, objects used in-house, home delivery packages, and the out of home use of sanitisers.
Speaking about the ad, Syngle said, "Customer-centricity is at the heart of Asian Paints. We intend to deliver products that matter to the consumer. Currently, the health and hygiene space is the most relevant one. So after launching Royale Health Shield, we now seek to address the growing requirement of hand and surface sanitizers with Viroprotek.
Just as consumers strive to protect and care about everyone at home, Viroprotek promises the same. Hence, the idea for the film comes from our customers and their behaviour at home. From sanitizing our most exposed body parts i.e. our hands and feet, to ensuring everything around the house is germ-free; Viroprotek is a responsible and the ideal pehredaar of your home.”
Sukesh Nayak, Chief Creative Officer, Ogilvy India, the agency behind the ad said, “From taking care of every home to taking care of people living in those homes. ViroProtek Sanitizers from Asian Paints will proudly stand for the safekeeping of every home.”
The hand sanitiser industry was never the one that advertised too much or was in the limelight, now it's the star of the show and Asian Paints has got the first big release. We wait to see if and how the incumbents (Dettol, Lifebuoy, Savlon...) respond in this post-lockdown COVID era.
CREDITS:
Agency: Ogilvy Mumbai
Chief Creative Officer Worldwide and Executive Chairman India: Piyush Pandey
Chief Creative Officer India: Sukesh Nayak
Chief Strategy Officer: Prem Narayan
Office Leader India (West): VR Rajesh
Planning Team: Akhil Menon
Account Management: Manish Tilwani, Haripriya Mark, Akshatha Shetty
Creative Team: Pashyn Sethna, Amit Hoiyani, Amol Suryavanshi, Vaibhav Paradkar
Production House: Corcoise Films Director: Prasoon Pandey Producer: Cyrus Pagdiwala