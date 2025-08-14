Asian Paints puts the tricolour in 'The Colours Of India'

To celebrate Independence Day, the paints major published the national flag colours on the front page of The Times of India with a curated palette of tricolour hues.

There was one difference. TOI, which allows advertisers to change its masthead, let Asian Paints rename it The Colours Of India.

From vibrant saffrons to crisp whites and lush greens, these colours reflect the beauty and identity of the nation within our homes, reads a statement from the company’s press release.

Amit Syngle, Managing Director & CEO, Asian Paints, said, “Marking India’s 79th year of Independence, Asian Paints celebrates the spirit of the nation with a campaign that goes beyond walls. At Asian Paints, colours are more than aesthetic choices — they are expressions of ones shared spirit and individuality.”

“For over eight decades, we’ve been custodians of this vibrant canvas, enabling every Indian to make their spaces a true reflection of themselves. This campaign is a reminder that love for our country and personal expression aren’t limited to one day — they can be lived and cherished every day in the spaces we call our own," he added.

Each colour featured in The Colours of India is an actual shade from Asian Paints’ extensive colour library, complete with its shade code. The portfolio includes more than 5,000 unique shades.