Asian Paints reinforces its legacy with new warranty campaign

Asian Paints has launched a new corporate film, ‘Asian Paints ki Warranty, India ka Har Doosra Ghar Kehta Hai.’ The film highlights the brand’s presence in homes across India and its role in providing long-term protection through multiple warranty cycles. Asian Paints aims to reinforce its legacy of reliability and trust with this campaign.

Asian Paints' new film highlights its long-standing presence in Indian homes across different regions and generations. The film showcases how homeowners have relied on the brand for protection and enhancement, from small apartments to ancestral homes. Conceptualised by Ogilvy, the film showcases Asian Paints' presence in Indian homes across generations.

Speaking about the campaign, Amit Syngle, CEO and MD, Asian Paints, said, “Asian Paints has been a part of Indian homes for over 80 years, growing alongside generations of homeowners and their evolving needs. ‘Asian Paints Ki Warranty, India Ka Har Doosra Ghar Kehta Hai’ is a celebration of the deep bond and connection we share with millions of families, as well as their unparalleled trust for the brand. Across the country, a vast majority of homes have a mark of Asian Paints’ protection and beauty. This film captures that legacy along with the role we’ve played in making every home feel special, cherished and beautiful.”

Speaking on the campaign, Sukesh Nayak, CCO, Ogilvy said “With ‘India ka Har Doosra Ghar,’ we’ve crafted a narrative that explores the deep, unshakable bond between Indian homes and Asian Paints. This film is a tribute to the trust that generations of homeowners across India have placed in us. Every second home in the country stands as living proof of Asian Paints’ promise -- protection that lasts, beauty that endures, and a legacy built on reliability. This campaign brings that connection to life, capturing the heart and soul of Indian homes in a way only Asian Paints can.”

CREDITS:

Agency: Ogilvy, Mumbai

Creative Team (Ogilvy): Sukesh Nayak, Vivek Verma, Sourabh Pathak, Srinjayi Sengupta, Apurva Hadap

Account Management Team (Ogilvy): B Ramanathan, Dharal Goshalia, Vishwendra Singh, Prathamesh Thakur, Grisha Shetty, Rupali Shriram.

Planning Team (Ogilvy): Prem Narayan, Kshitij Rajoria, Sanjay Pillai, Atharva Chandorkar, Puja Jhunjhunwala

Production House: .F.O.R. FILMS PVT LTD

Director: Aditya Sengupta

Producer: Zara Sengupta