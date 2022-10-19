Asian Paints rolls out festive film

Presenting the Diwali film, Amit Syngle, MD and CEO, Asian Paints , said, “The purpose of this special Diwali film is to make people feel a strong emotional connect with their homes and how it becomes inspiring because of the people residing in it. The narrative is of happy exchanges and wholesome bonding that the festive season exudes to people. Piyush with his words and voice, both, once again has created a strong sense of belonging with the message of ‘Har Ghar Kuch Kehta Hai’. The film is armed with positivity and carries the Asian Paints leitmotif by capturing the importance of family bonding. It is more about filling a home with décor and colour that amplifies its meaning and feeling.”