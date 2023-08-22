Asian Paints Royale Glitz's campaign features Deepika Padukone in action girl avatar and Karan Johar

The ad film opens with an interesting action sequence featuring Deepika, elegantly styled and skilfully fighting goons in her living room. Amidst this action-packed scene, a barrage of glass and objects hurtle towards her that she dodges, striking the wall behind with force. The plot takes an intriguing turn as the action sequence unveils its true nature – a scene being filmed for a movie, directed none other than by Karan Johar himself — a much-awaited real-life melange that fans have been eagerly waiting for. Post the shot, Deepika expects Karan to applaud and appreciate her performance, but to her surprise, the walls #StealTheSpotlight. Karan Johar is in awe of the paint's crack-free performance & is mesmerised by its finish and sheen. Deepika is momentarily surprised but soon she also turns and starts to admire the wall.