Asian Paints Sharad Shamman celebrates the legacy of Durga Pujo through a new festive film

“We have more than one reason to celebrate Sharodiya this year. The decision taken by UNESCO to declare Durga Pujo as an intangible world heritage inspired us to reimagine our annual Sharad Shamman campaign. The film is a tribute to Kolkata’s evolving pop culture, its sounds and images. The changing musical signatures through the course of the film have managed to invite the vintage past to our contemporary celebrations. It is a quick tour through Kolkata’s cultural history, a tribute to the people and the customs that have helped us become a world heritage in the first place,” remarked Sujoy Roy, Executive Creative Director of Ogilvy India.