Asian Paints takes the 'nosy neighbour' route to talk about its safe painting service

The Makijas are a curious couple. In the ad, they're spying on their neighbours, the Sukejas, and wonder who the people in the special protective suits and gloves are. As they're debating whether it’s a shoot happening at their neighbour’s place, or whether it’s a crime scene, a call from Mr Sukeja bursts their espionage business. "Get safe painting done in your home, too, and your home will become worthy of a shoot location," says Mr Sukeja. Then a voice-over talks about Asian Paints' safe painting service.