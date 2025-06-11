Asian Paints unveils ‘Royale Glitz – Tribute to Odisha’ special edition pack

Asian Paints has launched a special edition of its Royale Glitz luxury emulsion range called ‘Tribute to Odisha’. The pack features design elements inspired by Odisha’s culture, including the Ghumura dance, ancient temples, and Olive Ridley turtles.

The launch is part of Asian Paints’ effort to tailor its products to regional markets and connect with consumers through local cultural themes. Odisha was chosen for its mix of tradition and growing interest in design.

“At Asian Paints, we believe that every state is not just a market, but a living story. Our Royale Glitz ‘Tribute to Odisha’ edition is more than packaging—it’s a celebration of Odisha’s enduring artistry, spiritual energy, and cultural depth. As a market, Odisha is discerning and design-aware, and this initiative reflects our intent to not only lead in innovation and aesthetics but also lead in cultural sensitivity. This is how we continue to elevate décor from just product to purposeful expression,” said Amit Syngle, MD and CEO, Asian Paints.

The Royale Glitz range, known for its crème finish and anti-crack performance, now features packaging inspired by Odisha’s cultural heritage.

The limited-edition pack will be available across key markets in Odisha, supported by a focused outreach campaign.

To support the launch, Asian Paints released a campaign film featuring an Odia song composed by Geet Vani and sung by Barnali Hota. The film highlights elements of Odisha’s culture as part of the ‘Tribute to Odisha’ pack.