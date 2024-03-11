ASICS and Rohan Bopanna team up for global brand campaign 'Move Your Mind with ASICS'

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
The campaign seeks to motivate individuals from diverse backgrounds to appreciate the positive impacts of physical activity.
ASICS, a Japanese sports performance brand along with its brand athlete, Rohan Bopanna come together to amplify the global brand campaign, ‘Move Your Mind with ASICS’. Rooted in ASICS' timeless philosophy of "Sound Mind, Sound Body," this campaign celebrates the transformative power of movement as a gateway to holistic well-being.
ASICS believes in the transformative potential of movement to elevate spirits and mental well-being. The company asserts that engaging in physical activity can lead individuals to a more positive psychological state. ASICS emphasises that this principle applies universally, irrespective of one's athletic prowess or background.
This campaign aims to inspire people from all walks of life to experience the uplifting effects of movement by joining ASICS in their journey towards physical and mental wellness.
Bopanna's rise to world rank 1, reaffirms his status as a true champion and also serves as an inspiration to aspiring athletes everywhere, proving that with hard work and dedication, one could achieve the aspired goals.
Known for his passion, grit and performance, Rohan Bopanna has reimagined the sport and showcased that anyone can achieve their optimum best with commitment and technology-driven approach – towards the right guidance, strong mental and physical balance and most importantly the right gear.
With this campaign, ASICS also launches, the French Blue Pack collection with Rohan Bopanna that includes favourites of Rohan and other Tennis players worldwide, Gel-Resolution 9, Solution Speed FF 3 and Pro-Fit Tech Apparel. In ASICS’ tennis collection, fit and performance are combined with advanced technologies and materials to create tennis shoes tailored to match one's playing style.
Excited about the launch of the campaign, ASICS brand athlete Rohan Bopanna said “For me, movement has always been key to unlocking my true potential. Having the opportunity to partner with a brand like ASICS which shares this philosophy, is incredibly exciting. Their dedication to providing athletes with the right equipment has been instrumental in my journey, both on and off the court. Together, we strive to inspire others to recognise their potential and embrace movement as a pathway to self-discovery.”
Commenting on the launch of the brand campaign, Rajat Khurana MD- ASICS India and South Asia said, “For many years now, ASICS has been on a mission to influence as many athletes as possible to experience the uplifting impact of movement on the mind as a way of achieving their physical goals. Through this campaign featuring ASICS Brand Athlete Rohan Bopanna, we aim to embolden sportsmen to embrace choices that expand their horizons, and encourage personal movement in order to achieve their ultimate goals.”