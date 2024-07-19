ASICS onboards wrestling prodigy Antim Panghal to its roster of brand athletes

Antim Panghal’s journey serves as a testament for all the young aspiring athletes, she has swiftly ascended through the ranks with her exceptional wrestling skills and dedication. Antim has achieved numerous accolades, she is one of the first Indian female wrestler to win a Gold at the World Cadet Championships, while she also garnered multiple national titles. Notably, her illustrious career includes Silver at Asian Championship Astana-2023, Gold at U20 World Championship Amman -2023, Won Bronze at The Asian Games Hangzhou-2022 and Bronze at The World Championship Belgrade-2023.