ASICS onboards wrestling prodigy Antim Panghal to its roster of brand athletes

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
ASICS will provide her with the best-in-class footwear and apparel to optimise and enhance her performance in Paris Olympics 2024.
ASICS, a Japanese sports performance brand, welcomes India's rising wrestling sensation, Antim Panghal, to its elite team of brand athletes. This partnership underscores ASICS' enduring commitment to nurturing and empowering India's sports talent.
Antim Panghal’s journey serves as a testament for all the young aspiring athletes, she has swiftly ascended through the ranks with her exceptional wrestling skills and dedication. Antim has achieved numerous accolades, she is one of the first Indian female wrestler to win a Gold at the World Cadet Championships, while she also garnered multiple national titles. Notably, her illustrious career includes Silver at Asian Championship Astana-2023, Gold at U20 World Championship Amman -2023, Won Bronze at The Asian Games Hangzhou-2022 and Bronze at The World Championship Belgrade-2023.
She is the young wrestling sensation from Haryana, bestowed with the prestigious Arjuna Award by President of India, acknowledging Antim's remarkable achievements in wrestling. Antim’s partnership with ASICS marks a new chapter in her career with the brand supporting her to elevate her performance and achieve new heights.
Rajat Khurana, managing director of ASICS India and South ASIA, said, "We are profoundly welcoming Antim Panghal to the ASICS family. Her remarkable achievements and relentless pursuit of excellence perfectly embodies ASICS brand philosophy. We are committed to supporting her journey and helping her achieve new heights. We also wish her the best for the upcoming Paris 2024 Olympics, where we are confident, she will make us all proud."
Antim Panghal shared her excitement about the collaboration, stating, "Joining the ASICS family is an honor for me. Their philosophy of 'Sound Mind, Sound Body' aligns perfectly with my approach to training and competition. I am excited about this partnership and look forward to achieving new milestones with the support of ASICS' cutting-edge footwear and apparel. ASICS being a household premium brand now in India, I am looking forward to achieving multiple milestones with ASICS.”
Antim is set to play a pivotal role in the upcoming Paris 2024 Olympics, where she is regarded as a strong medal contender. Her exceptional track record at this age and relentless drive, positions her as a formidable competitor on the world stage. ASICS' support will be instrumental in her Olympic journey with the best-in-class footwear and apparel to optimise her performance and enhance her chances of bringing home a medal for India.
As part of this collaboration, ASICS will provide Antim with state-of-the-art footwear and apparel to enhance her training and competition performance. With Antim Panghal now on board, ASICS continues to strengthen its team of elite athletes, which includes prominent sports figures such as tennis stars Sumit Nagal, Rohan Bopanna, and Karman Kaur Thandi, cricket star Prasidh Krishna, squash stars Joshna Chinappa and Saurav Ghoshal, marathon champion T. Gopi and hockey sensation Manpreet Singh.