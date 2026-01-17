Astral Bondtite launches ‘Lakdi Ka Chumbak’ campaign starring Ranbir Kapoor

Astral Adhesives has rolled out a new national campaign for its flagship brand Bondtite Wood Adhesives, titled Lakdi Ka Chumbak, marking a creative shift as the company looks to strengthen its presence in India’s growing wood adhesives market.

Conceptualised by creative agency The Womb, the campaign features actor Ranbir Kapoor and positions Bondtite as a strong, reliable adhesive with a “magnetic” bond. The phrase Lakdi Ka Chumbak draws from the everyday language used by carpenters to describe a powerful grip, translating a functional product benefit into a culturally resonant idea.

Bondtite has been part of Astral’s portfolio for over two decades and is known for its strength and consistent performance in the category. With this campaign, the brand aims to simplify decision-making for carpenters, applicators and trade partners, while reinforcing trust and familiarity in a highly competitive market.

Commenting on the launch, Kairav Engineer, executive director, Astral Limited, said wood adhesives remain a core category for the company and that the campaign helps establish Bondtite as a clear and confident choice for the trade ecosystem. He added that Ranbir Kapoor’s association brings relatability and credibility to the brand’s narrative.

The Womb, which has been Astral’s creative and strategic partner for its Pipes and Adhesives businesses since 2020, said the campaign was designed as a long-term platform idea rather than a short-term tactical push. According to the agency, Lakdi Ka Chumbak turns Bondtite’s bonding strength into a cultural metaphor, helping the brand stand out in a category traditionally dominated by a single player.

The multimedia campaign will run across television, digital platforms, cinema, outdoor and social media, making it one of Astral’s most expansive marketing initiatives in the adhesives segment to date.