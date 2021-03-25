Astral Foundation gives Hiwali its first water pipeline after Independence

With this well being the only source of water in the region, Astral’s project directly impacts 300+ villagers and 1500+ livestock & other animals.

The complete impact of this project can be only understood when one realises the potential that resides in Hiwali. Unknown to the outer world, kids in this village are extremely talented and can solve the Rubik's cube in a matter of seconds, recite tables till 600 at the drop of a hat, and can even make electronic models independently!