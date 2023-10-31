Astral Pipes celebrates silver jubilee in its latest campaign film

The brand has released a video, conceptualised by The Womb to commemorate 25 years of service.
Astral Pipes has launched a brand film highlighting inclusivity and universal access to clean water. The campaign celebrates the diversity of humanity and equitable access to clean drinking water with the tagline, 'Main paani hun, main kisi mein fark nahi karta'.
Kairav Engineer, executive director, Astral Pipes, said, " At Astral Pipes, we believe that plumbing is not just about pipes and fixtures; it's about connecting people to what truly matters to all of us – clean water. We hope this film serves as a powerful reminder that we are all connected through our need for clean water, and it is our collective duty to protect this valuable resource. "
The brand film features individuals from diverse backgrounds, cultures, ages, races, paying homage to the hidden narrator. As the narrative unfolds, it is revealed that the revered entity is none other than water, symbolised by a tap connected through Astral Pipes. This highlights the notion that water does not discriminate, echoing Astral Pipes' commitment to providing equitable access to clean drinking water for everyone.
Akshat Trivedi, creative head, The Womb, added, ‘’When we were working on the brief, we remembered something absolutely essential, yet hiding in plain sight – a Pyaau. A public place that quenches thirst for each and everyone.” A great yet unassuming unifier that is almost like a holy place. Furthermore, we needed a voice that would reflect the spirit of paani with purity, warmth, and wisdom.”
Heval Patel, head of account management, The Womb, commented, “In a functional category, especially like pipes, consumer involvement is very low. It was necessary that we integrate the brand in the cultural fabric of India and make the brand more endearing and inclusive. ‘Pyaau’ as a symbol of inclusiveness highlights the notion that water does not discriminate, echoing Astral Pipes long-standing commitment to providing equitable access to clean drinking water for everyone.”
Brand: Astral Pipes
Kairav Engineer, Executive Director
Yogen Parikh, GM Marcom
Jay SK, Manager Marcom
Anurag Shah, Executive Marcom
Agency: The Womb
Founding Partner: Navin Talreja and Kawal Shoor
Creative Team: Akshat Trivedi, Siddharth Mehta, Makarand Berde, and Shiv Parashar.
Account Planning: Manisha Sain, Uchit Gupta, Saagarika Sayani
Account Management: Heval Patel, Raj Shah, Krupali Zaveri
Production House: Chrome Pictures
Director: Amit Sharma
Executive producer: Napolean Daniel
