Astral Pipes launches an action-drama TV Campaign with Allu Arjun

Kairav Engineer, Astral Limited said, “We have been fortunate and cognizant enough of the fact about how crucial are piping systems for every household. India marks as a large ground of varied climate conditions and architectural preferences. However, as an Indian brand, we have always strived to provide specialized solutions with our diverse yet customized offerings to varied geographies of India. Our association with Mr. Arjun marks a significant effort to understand and communicate with the southern market of India. This campaign is a structured way of communicating to the audience in the southern market about making the right choices in their journey of creating a perfect home which has the strongest backbone; i.e.; the piping system.”